HEINEKEN Holding NV: Heineken Holding N.V. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all proposals

Amsterdam, 19 April 2018 - Heineken Holding N.V. announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The most important resolutions and announcements are listed below.

Dividend

The Board of Directors announced the distribution of a dividend for the year 2017 of EUR1.47 per ordinary share of EUR1.60 nominal value. As an interim dividend of EUR0.54 per ordinary share was paid on 10 August 2017, the final dividend will be EUR0.93 per ordinary share. The final dividend will be made payable on 2 May 2018. Heineken Holding N.V. ordinary shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 23 April 2018.

Amendments to the Articles of Association

The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association were approved by the AGM and an authorisation has been granted to the members of the Board of Directors to execute the notarial deed of amendment.

The amendments to the Articles of Association mainly relate to the abolishment of the priority shares from the capital structure of Heineken Holding N.V.

Reappointment of Mr J.A. Fernández Carbajal as non-executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM reappointed Mr J.A. Fernández Carbajal as non-executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 19 April 2018, for the maximum period of four years.

Appointment of Mrs A.M. Fentener van Vlissingen as non-executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM appointed Mrs A.M. Fentener van Vlissingen as non-executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 19 April 2018, for the maximum period of four years.

Appointment of Mrs L.L.H. Brassey as non-executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM appointed Mrs L.L.H. Brassey as non-executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 19 April 2018, for the maximum period of four years.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken Holding N.V. of 19 April 2018 can be found on the website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com/investors/governance/agm as of close of business on 20 April 2018.

-ENDS-

Enquiries

Media Heineken Holding N.V.

Kees Jongsma

tel. +31 6 54 79 82 53

E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl

Media Heineken N.V.

Press enquiries

John-Paul Schuirink

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Michael Fuchs

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries

Federico Castillo Martinez

E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Chris MacDonald / Aris Hernández

E-mail: investors@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information:

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and speciality beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business and delivers value for all stakeholders. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN employs over 80,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY).Most recent information is available on the website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow HEINEKEN on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

Please click here for full media release. (http://hugin.info/136154/R/2185471/844588.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: HEINEKEN Holding NV via Globenewswire

