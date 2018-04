WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Each year, more than eight million children die from preventable diseases in countries with the worst health care systems . Kofi Annan, former head of the UN, said that, 'Almost all these deaths will happen in developing countries. A large number of them could be prevented.'



You do not want to find yourself in need of medical care in these places, according to the World Health Organization



