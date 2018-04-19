Joint Venture Confirmed for MedtecLIVE

AMSTERDAM, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Yesterday , 1 8 th April 2018 , exhibition organisers UBM and NürnbergMesse received formal approval from the German Federal Cartel Office for their proposed Joint Venture and will now move forward with the launch of a new medical technology exhibition, MedtecLIVE.

This approval cements the partnership between UBM and NürnbergMesse and confirms that MedtecLIVE will be held in Nuremberg from 21-23 May 2019. The new exhibition will replace the organisers' previous formats, Medtec Europe and MT-CONNECT.

Strategically located in the heart of two of the strongest medical device manufacturing hubs in Europe and Germany, Baden Wurttemberg and Bavaria, MedtecLIVE will provide a solid European platform for the medical device industry, at the scale needed to drive business development and innovation.

The new format will build upon the existing strengths of both Medtec Europe and MT-CONNECT, offering combined event registration numbers of 8,300+, 650+ combined exhibitors, a 130,000-strong database and the engagement of more than 175+ industry experts to advise on and deliver high-level content.[1]

In addition, MedtecLIVE will offer a strategic advantage through capitalising on the expertise of both organisers. The combined efforts of UBM and NürnbergMesse will engage a network of both German speaking and wider European attendees, delivering a truly European event. Furthermore, NürnbergMesse will provide an improved experience for all participants by taking the lead on full-scale operational management.

Combining the strongest elements of both events, the MedtecLIVE exhibition will span the supply chain of medical device technology, showcasing solutions from prototyping to full-scale manufacturing and post-manufacturing. This European focused event will also offer high-quality scientific content, through the renowned MedTech Summit.

The response from the market on the launch of MedtecLIVE has been overwhelmingly positive, with multiple Medtec Europe exhibitors already looking to secure exhibition space in Nuremberg.



Anke Rosemann, Country Manager - Germany & Netherlands at Brainport Industries Medizintechnik Holland said "We see the cooperation of MT-CONNECT and Medtec Europe as a constructive and sound decision for the whole medical technology industry.From 2019 onwards, we anticipate a high-quality exhibition which will engage a large number of visitors and exhibitors from the forefront of the industry."

Declan Costello, Senior Engineering Program Manager at Medtronic said "MedtecLIVE will take Medtec Europe to the next level, providing all key players in themedical technology space with an exceptional experience and opportunity."

Dr. Andreas Herrmann of VDI said "...we are delighted to hear of the partnership between Medtec Europe and MT Connect. In the interest of our members and the medical technology industry, we wholeheartedly support this new trade show concept and look forward to working together."



Nicole Kasischke, Director of New Business Development at BYTEC Medizintechnik GmbH said "We are excited that these two exhibitionswill join forces, combining their individual strengths and experience. One standalone exhibition featuring an interesting conference program will have clear benefits for both visitors and exhibitors."

John van der Valk, Managing Director of UBM EMEA Amsterdam said "This week, at Medtec Europe 2018 we have already seenmore content and learning opportunities than ever before, 15 innovative Start-Ups present new solutions at our Start-Up Academy, live product demos on the show floor and for the first time -a forum for young professionals in Med Tech. All opportunities currently offered to our attendees will grow and develop through creating an expanded MedtecLIVE in Nuremberg, building on 21 years of success and expertise."

About Medtec

Through exhibitions, conferences and online communities, Medtec brings together more than 50,000 medical professionals each year to network, identify business opportunities and expand the global market. Medtec hosts events in Europe, Japan, China and USA. Medtec also provides an online buyer & supplier directory at qmed.com.

About UBM EMEA

UBM EMEA connects people and creates opportunities for companies across five continents to develop new business, meet customers, launch new products, promote their brands, and expand their market. Through premier brands such as Medtec, CPhI, TFM, Internet World, IFSEC, MD&M, Cruise Shipping Miami, the Concrete Show, and many others, UBM EMEA exhibitions, conferences, awards programs, publications, Websites, and training and certification programs are an integral part of the marketing plans of companies across more than 20 industry sectors.

The UBM plc. annual schedule of medical events includes:

MD&M West (06 - 08 February 2018)

Medtec Europe (17 - 19 April, 2018)

Medtec Japan (18 - 20 April 2018)

BIOMED Boston (18 - 19 April 2018)

Medtec China (26 - 27 September 2018)

About the NürnbergMesse Group

NürnbergMesse is one of the 15 largest exhibition companies in the world. Its portfolio covers some 120 national and international exhibitions and congresses and approximately 40 sponsored pavilions at the Nuremberg location and worldwide. Every year, over 30,000 exhibitors (international share: 41%) and up to 1.4 million visitors (international share of trade visitors: 24%) participate in the own, partner and guest events. NürnbergMesse has subsidiaries in China, North America, Brazil, Italy and India. The group also has a network of about 50 representatives operating in over 100 countries.

UBM EMEA is committed to the continual improvement of sustainability

To ensure long term profitability, UBM EMEA aims to be a leader in sustainable business, aligning all key business decisions with our sustainability strategy. UBM EMEA sees it as fundamental that we are conscious of the impact that our actions have on the environment and the communities in which we operate. UBM EMEA strives to manage its impact by ensuring that the principles of sustainability are at the core of all our activities. A corner stone to our journey towards sustainability is our certification to the ISO 20121 Sustainable Event Management System. UBM EMEA is one of the first major organisers to successfully implement and certify our sustainable event management system against the International Standard ISO 20121.

