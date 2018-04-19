Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Worth 1,831,865 Units by 2025

PUNE, India, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Propulsion (BEV, HEV, PHEV & FCEV), Vehicle Type (Bus, Truck, Pick-Up Truck and Van), Component, Range, Autonomous Vehicle, Charging Infrastructure, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.85% during the forecast period to reach 1,831,865 Units by 2025 from an estimated 125,212 Units in 2017.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 63 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 164 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electric Commercial Vehicle Market''

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electric-commercial-vehicle-market-16430819.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Increasing awareness of the pollution menace, government policies and mandates to restrict pollution, reduction in battery prices, and rapid adoption of electric vehicles such as buses and vans are some of the major factors driving the growth of Electric Commercial Vehicle Market. A key driver for the increase in adoption of Electric Commercial Vehicle in recent years is the changing consumer preference. Strategies to minimize the dependence on fossil fuel in developing economies are propelling the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market. Whereas, Electric Commercial Vehicles are used extensively by transportation companies in countries such as China, The Netherlands, and Sweden. All these factors are driving the market for Electric Commercial Vehicle Market.

Asia Pacific: the largest market for Electric Commercial Vehicle

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for Electric Commercial Vehicles from 2017 to 2025. The market growth, in terms of volume, in the region can be attributed to numerous factors such as adoption of more electric buses, government policies to restrict urban pollution, engagement of OEMs to develop electric vehicles of different propulsion system.

Ask for PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=16430819

Bus is estimated to hold the largest market share in terms of volume during the forecast period

The market share for bus in Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is estimated to be the highest in 2017 and is projected to remain predominant during the forecast period. The share, in terms of volume, of bus in Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is estimated to be the highest followed by the share of van, pick-up truck, and truck. Countries such as China and US have witnessed significant sales of electric bus bus due to rapid economic growth and favorable government policies to curb down emission.

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment of the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is estimated to be the largest segment by propulsion from 2017 to 2025

BEV is expected to be the largest segment, by propulsion, of the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, as BEV finds great application in Electric Commercial Vehicles such as buses and vans. The growth of BEV in Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is mainly due to two factors-advancement in battery capacity which fulfills the power requirement in Electric Commercial Vehicle and the decrease of the price of EV battery. The price of EV battery is expected to reach US$ 109/kWh in few years.

The Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Daimler (Germany), Tesla (US), BYD (China), NISSAN (Japan), Proterra (US).

Know more about theElectric Commercial Vehicle Market

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electric-commercial-vehicle-market-16430819.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets