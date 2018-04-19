Mobilise Technology to Provide Global Wi-Fi Service to Tep Wireless

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading provider of innovative mobile connectivity solutions for roaming customers to offer Wi-Fi add-on to its customers

Mobilise, a global leader in providing consultancy, software and managed services to the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market, have announced they will be providing a new global Wi-Fi service to Tep Wireless.

Tep Wireless, a leading UK based roaming services provider, says the new Wi-Fi service aims to further enhance the connectivity options Tep provides to its MiFi device subscribers. In addition, by offloading data from cellular networks to Wi-Fi, Tep will be able to improve the overall connectivity experience for its customers by providing more access options.

Mobilise will be delivering the Wi-Fi solution to Tep Wireless using its Mobilise Hotspots service. This will enable Tep to provide its mobile subscribers with simple and secure Wi-Fi access at millions of hotspots worldwide. The global Wi-Fi service will be offered to Tep's customers via a prepaid option that can be booked to any Tep tariff plan. Additionally, the global Wi-Fi service will be included in selected tariff plans.

"We're excited that Tep has chosen us to deliver a new Wi-Fi experience for its customers" said Hamish White, Founder and CEO of Mobilise. "The roaming market is very competitive but Tep have established themselves as a leader in the space with an innovative billing model, a strong brand and excellent customer experience as can be seen with their Trust Pilot scores. Mobile data consumption is growing exponentially, and this is a further demonstration of how service providers see the value of adding Wi-Fi to their product portfolio to complement existing mobile data offerings,"

Dennis Jørgensen, Co-Founder of Tep said, "We are delighted to be providing additional value to our customers via the Mobilise Hotspot Global Wi-Fi service. The feedback we continuously receive from our customers is that they are always looking for more ways to connect at a cost effective price and this service delivers on that for them.

About Mobilise

Mobilise is an established consulting and software company that provides mobility solutions for communication service providers globally, with proven expertise launching & developing solutions for service providers. With offices in the UK, Spain and US and development teams in Europe and Asia, Mobilise provides clients with support across the full mobile services lifecycle, including strategy consulting, products and services development, solutions design, project management, software development and operational support services. Mobilise's clients include the likes of Carphone Warehouse, Copenhagen Airport, Freedompop, and Mobilcom-debitel.

About Tep

Tep Wireless, branded as Tep, is a telecommunications company which provides mobile broadband for international travellers. The aim of the service is to prevent roaming fees for individuals going abroad, while keeping them connected to the Internet anywhere they go. The service is rendered via pre-paid MiFi devices (referred to as pocket wifi's), which are delivered to users before their trip or picked up at various airports. At the end of the user's trip, the MiFi is returned by post or dropped off at airports. Tep delivers its mobile broadband service through partnerships with global network operators, including Vodafone. The MiFi device can be ordered on the company's website, or those of Expedia or VisitBritain.

Mobilise Media Contact

Kerry Draper

Email: kerry.draper@mobiliseconsulting.com

Tep Wireless Contact

Dennis Jørgensen

Co-Founder

dennis@tepwireless.com

0203-9100331