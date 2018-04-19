Maven to Keynote at Connected Car California

CARDIFF, Wales, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
- Connected Car California by Automotive Megatrends takes place in Santa Clara, CA on 26 April 2018
- Mavento deliver keynote address
- Opening panel featuring Ford, PSA, Renovo Motors, Luminar and Phantom Auto
- New for 2018: Two conference tracks covering Urban Mobility, Data, Connected Services, Connectivity, UX, ADAS and Autonomy, featuring 20+ speakers from OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders
Building on the success of the 2017 conference, Automotive Megatrends is delighted to return to Santa Clara with Connected Car California.
Connected Car California brings together the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Great speakers, cutting-edge topics and fantastic networking opportunities with over 200+ automotive industry delegates will make it an unmissable conference.
Maven will provide the event's opening keynote, with Akshay Jaising (West Coast Regional Manager) setting the scene at Connected Car California.
The morning panel discussion will look ahead to the connected car's longer-term prospects. 'The path to Level 5 autonomy' will feature:
- Larry Dominique, President & CEO, PSA North America
- Sai Yagnyamurthy, Director of Corporate Strategy, Ford Motor Company
- Elliot Katz, Co-Founder / Head of Business, Legal, and Policy, Phantom Auto
- Jason Eichenholz, Co-Founder & CTO, Luminar Technologies
- Christopher Heiser, CEO, Renovo Motors
For 2018, we've added two conference tracks covering Urban Mobility, Data, Connected Services, Connectivity, UX, ADAS and Autonomy with presentations from:
- Mark Thomas, VP Marketing, RideCell
- Paul Asel, Managing Partner, NGP Capital
- Matthew Rivett, Executive Vice President, Local Motors
- Evangelos Simoudis, Managing Director, Synapse Partners
- Chuck Brokish, Director of Automotive Business Development, Green Hills Software
- Nancy Zayed, Founder & CTO, MagicCube
- Jack Norris, Senior Vice President, Data and Applications, MapR
- Danny Grobben, Account Director, TomTom
- Dan Cauchy, Executive Director, Automotive Grade Linux, The Linux Foundation
- Ed Lewis, SVP Business Development, ParkWhiz
- Timur Pulathaneli, CV&S Supervisor, AppLink/SDL Platform and Partner Development, Ford Motor Company
- Walter Sullivan, Head of Innovation and Incubation, Elektrobit
- Syed Hosain, Chief Technology Officer, Aeris
- Krish Inbarajan, Global Head of Connected Car, Cisco Jasper
- Ahmer Kahn, Director of Product, Cloud Car
- Lissa Franklin, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, Bestmile
- Christian Eckert, Executive Creative Director and Innovation Strategist, Xi
- Jeshua Nanthakumar & Kevin Davis, Head of Product Experience & Head of Operations & Strategy, Milkinside
- Humayun Irshad, Lead Scientist Machine Learning, Figure Eight
- Todd Simon, Executive in Residence, DN Capital
- Louay Eldada, CEO, Quanergy
- Christine Moon, Head of Automotive Alliances, Drive ai
