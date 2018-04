NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Thursday, jumping by 4.6 percent. With the gain, BNY Mellon has reached its best intraday level in almost a month.



The rally by BNY Mellon comes after the banking and financial services holding company reported first quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.



