TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Blocklisting - Interim Review

19 April 2018

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.5.6, the Board of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund hereby publishes its Block Listing return. The next return is expected on or around 18 October 2018.

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 19 April 2018

Name of applicant: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Name of scheme: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Block Listing Period of return: From: 18 April 2017 To: 19 April 2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 15,582,915 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 11,019,383 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 4,563,532

Name of contact: Guernsey Board Relationship Team Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 1481 745001

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson