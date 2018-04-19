Regulatory News:
For immediate release
19 April 2018
RELX NV AGM 18 April 2018
RELX N.V. announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), held in Amsterdam on 18 April 2018, approved the 2017 financial statements and determined the total dividend for 2018 at 0.448 per share of 0.07 nominal value. After taking account of the interim dividend of 0.132 per share paid in August 2017, the final dividend amounts to 0.316 per share.
All other resolutions were approved by the AGM. The results of the voting on each resolution are set out below:
|Resolution
|For
|Against
|Total Votes cast*
|Votes withheld
|4. Adoption of the 2017 Annual Financial Statements
|691,457,089
|98.28
|12,110,401
|1.72
|703,567,490
|75.03
|183,570
|5. Determination and distribution of dividend
|701,071,290
|99.80
|1,405,135
|0.20
|702,476,425
|74.91
|1,274,635
|6a. Release from liability of the executive directors
|688,769,084
|97.95
|14,427,544
|2.05
|703,196,628
|74.99
|554,432
|6b. Release from liability of the non-executive directors
|684,855,244
|97.39
|18,339,076
|2.61
|703,194,320
|74.99
|556,740
|7. Appointment of external auditors
|702,460,958
|99.82
|1,242,894
|0.18
|703,703,852
|75.04
|47,208
|8a. Re-appointment of Sir Anthony Habgood
|690,503,348
|98.20
|12,684,372
|1.80
|703,187,720
|74.99
|563,340
|8b. Re-appointment of Wolfhart Hauser
|695,172,237
|98.86
|8,014,059
|1.14
|703,186,296
|74.99
|564,764
|8c. Re-appointment of Adrian Hennah
|700,071,336
|99.56
|3,116,068
|0.44
|703,187,404
|74.99
|563,656
|8d. Re-appointment of Marike van Lier Lels
|702,309,408
|99.80
|1,401,334
|0.20
|703,710,742
|75.05
|40,318
|8e. Re-appointment of Robert MacLeod
|685,863,319
|97.54
|17,324,300
|2.46
|703,187,619
|74.99
|563,441
|8f. Re-appointment of Carol Mills
|703,524,509
|99.97
|190,011
|0.03
|703,714,520
|75.05
|36,540
|8g. Re-appointment of Linda Sanford
|696,125,115
|98.92
|7,584,529
|1.08
|703,709,644
|75.05
|41,416
|8h. Re-appointment of Ben van der Veer
|702,669,154
|99.93
|518,464
|0.07
|703,187,618
|74.99
|563,442
|8i. Re-appointment of Suzanne Wood
|700,993,292
|99.61
|2,720,069
|0.39
|703,713,361
|75.05
|37,699
|9a. Re-appointment of Erik Engstrom
|701,957,747
|99.75
|1,757,688
|0.25
|703,715,435
|75.05
|35,625
|9b. Re-appointment of Nick Luff
|700,136,300
|99.49
|3,578,970
|0.51
|703,715,270
|75.05
|35,790
|10a. Authorisation of the Board to acquire shares in the Company
|696,541,786
|99.01
|6,965,981
|0.99
|703,507,767
|75.02
|243,293
|10b. Proposal to reduce the capital of the Company by the cancellation of up to 20 million of its shares held in treasury
|698,778,033
|99.29
|4,965,550
|0.71
|703,743,583
|75.05
|7,477
|11a. Designation of the Board as authorised body to issue shares and to grant rights to acquire shares in the capital of the Company
|701,367,447
|99.67
|2,345,642
|0.33
|703,713,089
|75.05
|37,971
|11b. Designation of the Board as authorised body to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights to the issuance of shares
|692,500,935
|98.41
|11,207,117
|1.59
|703,708,052
|75.05
|43,008
Note: Excluding votes 'withheld'.
The shares represented were good for 703,751,060 votes, which is 75.05% of our issued share capital entitled to vote. Each share confers the right to cast one vote.
-ENDS-
Issued on behalf of RELX N.V.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419006191/en/
Contacts:
RELX NV
ENQUIRIES
Colin Tennant (Investors)
+44 (0)20 7166 5751
or
Paul Abrahams (Media)
+44 (0)20 7166 5724