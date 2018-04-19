Regulatory News:

19 April 2018

RELX NV AGM 18 April 2018

RELX N.V. announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), held in Amsterdam on 18 April 2018, approved the 2017 financial statements and determined the total dividend for 2018 at 0.448 per share of 0.07 nominal value. After taking account of the interim dividend of 0.132 per share paid in August 2017, the final dividend amounts to 0.316 per share.

All other resolutions were approved by the AGM. The results of the voting on each resolution are set out below:

Resolution For Against Total Votes cast* Votes withheld 4. Adoption of the 2017 Annual Financial Statements 691,457,089 98.28 12,110,401 1.72 703,567,490 75.03 183,570 5. Determination and distribution of dividend 701,071,290 99.80 1,405,135 0.20 702,476,425 74.91 1,274,635 6a. Release from liability of the executive directors 688,769,084 97.95 14,427,544 2.05 703,196,628 74.99 554,432 6b. Release from liability of the non-executive directors 684,855,244 97.39 18,339,076 2.61 703,194,320 74.99 556,740 7. Appointment of external auditors 702,460,958 99.82 1,242,894 0.18 703,703,852 75.04 47,208 8a. Re-appointment of Sir Anthony Habgood 690,503,348 98.20 12,684,372 1.80 703,187,720 74.99 563,340 8b. Re-appointment of Wolfhart Hauser 695,172,237 98.86 8,014,059 1.14 703,186,296 74.99 564,764 8c. Re-appointment of Adrian Hennah 700,071,336 99.56 3,116,068 0.44 703,187,404 74.99 563,656 8d. Re-appointment of Marike van Lier Lels 702,309,408 99.80 1,401,334 0.20 703,710,742 75.05 40,318 8e. Re-appointment of Robert MacLeod 685,863,319 97.54 17,324,300 2.46 703,187,619 74.99 563,441 8f. Re-appointment of Carol Mills 703,524,509 99.97 190,011 0.03 703,714,520 75.05 36,540 8g. Re-appointment of Linda Sanford 696,125,115 98.92 7,584,529 1.08 703,709,644 75.05 41,416 8h. Re-appointment of Ben van der Veer 702,669,154 99.93 518,464 0.07 703,187,618 74.99 563,442 8i. Re-appointment of Suzanne Wood 700,993,292 99.61 2,720,069 0.39 703,713,361 75.05 37,699 9a. Re-appointment of Erik Engstrom 701,957,747 99.75 1,757,688 0.25 703,715,435 75.05 35,625 9b. Re-appointment of Nick Luff 700,136,300 99.49 3,578,970 0.51 703,715,270 75.05 35,790 10a. Authorisation of the Board to acquire shares in the Company 696,541,786 99.01 6,965,981 0.99 703,507,767 75.02 243,293 10b. Proposal to reduce the capital of the Company by the cancellation of up to 20 million of its shares held in treasury 698,778,033 99.29 4,965,550 0.71 703,743,583 75.05 7,477 11a. Designation of the Board as authorised body to issue shares and to grant rights to acquire shares in the capital of the Company 701,367,447 99.67 2,345,642 0.33 703,713,089 75.05 37,971 11b. Designation of the Board as authorised body to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights to the issuance of shares 692,500,935 98.41 11,207,117 1.59 703,708,052 75.05 43,008

Note: Excluding votes 'withheld'.

The shares represented were good for 703,751,060 votes, which is 75.05% of our issued share capital entitled to vote. Each share confers the right to cast one vote.

