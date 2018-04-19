----Make Sanya your next travel destination and enjoy this wonderful place!

On April 18, the Ministry of Public Security of China and the State Immigration Administration held a news conference to announce the important conclusion that, starting from May 1st, 2018, citizens of 59 countries may enjoy a 30-day visa-free access to Hainan Island. The new policy is an attempt to support the island's reform and opening-up initiatives.

The 59 counties that may enjoy the visa-free access to Hainan include:

Russia, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Norway, Ukraine, Italy, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ireland, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Macedonia, Albania, United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei, Monaco, Belarus, UAE, and Qatar.

Under the new policy, either groups or individuals from these 59 countries can visit Hainan Province for 30 days visa-free as long as they book their tours through travel agencies registered in Hainan Province and approved by the China National Tourism Administration.

Sanya is located at the southernmost city of Hainan island and is known for being called the "Hawaii of China." The climate of this island is pleasant all year round, which makes it a popular place for travelers wishing to escape the busy city life or simply just want to find a place to relax by the breathtaking beaches found along the island. What makes this place such a remarkable and unique destination in China is the rich culture and sensational attractions that one can experience only in Sanya. Tourists can find themselves walking along the beautiful shores one day and the next, discovering and meeting the indigenous people in the lush green jungles of the city.

Travelers can now take advantage of the new and easy access to Sanya, China, one of China's most renowned destinations. Discover the many beautiful attractions in Sanya and find yourself exploring its wonderful landscapes and meeting the lovely people who live in this paradise.

To learn more about this wonderful destination, please visit:

Website: http://en.sanyatour.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sanya.China/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VisitSanya

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/visit_sanya/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/15158623/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419006200/en/

Contacts:

Sanya Tourism Development Commission

Cherry Yu, 0086-15359868821

info@sanyatour.gov.cn