

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged lower Thursday, ending a modest win streak amid confidence in the U.S. and global economy.



June gold fell $4.70, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,348.80/oz.



The index of leading U.S. economic indicators increased in line with economist estimates in the month of March.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index rose by 0.3 percent in March after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.7 percent in February.



Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity unexpectedly saw a modestly faster rate of growth in the month of April, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.



The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity inched up to 23.2 in April from 22.3 in March.



U.S. initial jobless claims edged down to 232,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 233,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 230,000.



