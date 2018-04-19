

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., gave birth to a baby daughter earlier this month, raising concerns that Senate rules could prevent her from doing her job while also caring for the newborn child.



The Senate subsequently voted Wednesday to approve a resolution allowing Senators to bring their children under the age of one onto the floor during votes.



The resolution was approved by unanimous consent after some lawmakers initially expressed uneasiness about changing the rules.



Duckworth became the first Senator to give birth while in office last Monday, as she welcomed her second daughter Maile Pearl Bowlsbey.



A statement from Duckworth's office noted all children had previously been banned from entering the Senate floor, which could have prevented Senators who are new parents from voting on issues of national importance.



'I would like to thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, particularly those in leadership and on the Rules Committee, for helping bring the Senate into the 21st Century by recognizing that sometimes new parents also have responsibilities at work,' Duckworth said.



Duckworth said the Senate is leading by example and sending the important message that working parents everywhere deserve family-friendly workplace policies.



