Debut Africa Blue Economy Forum Announced

Experts and government ministers to debate the significance of Africa's oceans

The first Africa Blue Economy Forum (ABEF) is to be held in London on 7-8 June 2018, to coincide with World Oceans Day. More than 150 delegates and speakers are expected to attend, including government ministers, business leaders, ocean experts and environmental and maritime organisations, to discuss the economic contribution of the African oceans.

The blue economy is an integral part of the African Union's Agenda 2063. The debut forum will address this agenda and enable businesses and policy makers to understand, explore and invest in Africa's blue economy, to harness its potential and create a sustainable business model for the future.

Leila Ben Hassen, founder of ABEF 2018 and CEO of the event's organiser, Blue Jay Communication, said: "At ABEF 2018, we will discuss crucial issues, such as how the blue economy can help create jobs and accelerate sustainable growth and development across the continent.

"We will also examine which economic policies will facilitate better ocean economy and open up opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs. In Africa, where 70% of the states are coastal, the ocean is not only a key driver for global trade but is also a major source of food and energy," Ben Hassen added.

Paul Holthus, President and CEO of World Ocean Council, an official partner of ABEF 2018, remarked: "ABEF 2018 is a key gathering for raising awareness and developing the network around the African ocean economy and especially the sustainable development and related business opportunities that Africa has to offer."

The blue economy covers aquatic and marine spaces, including oceans, seas, coasts, lakes, rivers and groundwater. It includes a wide range of productive sectors, such as fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, transport, commerce and trade, shipbuilding, energy, protection and restoration. The blue economy also encapsulates extractive industries, for example underwater mining, provided they are undertaken in a manner that does not cause irreversible damage to the ecosystem.

Confirmed speakers at ABEF 2018 include representatives from: UN Environment, World Trade Organisation, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Kingdom of Morocco, Republic of Gabon, Republic of Cameroon, Republic of Seychelles, World Ocean Council, WWF, Ghanaian Centre for Maritime Law and Security, One Earth Future Foundation, PWC, MAST Security, Resolute Marine Energy, The Global Ocean Trust Grid Arendal, and Sea Shepherd.

About ABEF 2018

The first Africa Blue Economy Forum (ABEF) will take place on 7-8 June 2018 at Radisson Blu Portman Hotel, London, UK. The two-day event features panel discussions, case studies and networking opportunities. For the full agenda and list of speakers, and to register, visit the website.

About Blue Jay Communication

Blue Jay Communication - the organiser of ABEF 2018 - is an international communications, public relations and events agency, focusing on Africa.