

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Tata Consultancy Services Limited (532540) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.07 billion, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $0.99 billion, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $4.97 billion from $4.45 billion last year.



Tata Consultancy Services Limited earnings at a glance:



