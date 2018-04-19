SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of laboratory information management systems and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of end-user industries, including pharmaceutical manufacturing and research will influence the growth of the LIMS category. "Also, Europe and North America are considered as the major markets for LIMS solutions due to the presence of numerous pharmaceutical companies," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market:

Emergence of SaaS/cloud-based solutions

Increasing integration of LIMS with other third-party software

Rise in digitization in pharmaceutical industry

Emergence of SaaS/cloud-based solutions

SaaS is a technology trend which allows laboratory organizations to access LIMS products directly from the internet. This helps the buyers ensure flexibility in terms of data, functionality, and configuration abilities.

Increasing integration of LIMS with other third-party software

In the LIMS market, the buyers utilize a number of applications and software solutions. This integration of various related process increases the efficiency of the operations. In addition, it also helps the buyers reduce operational costs and enhance organizational agility.

Rise in digitization in pharmaceutical industry

Globally, the pharmaceutical firms are looking to automate laboratory process, owing to the proliferation of smartphones, mobile devices, and point-of-care devices. The digitization also helps to increase the efficiency of services to the patients.

