SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Industrial Valves Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the facility management industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of industrial valves and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The increasing demand from application industries such as oil and gas and wastewater management is driving the adoption of industrial valves market, says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, rapid industrialization in emerging regions such as APAC and South America will influence the growth of the global industrial valves market," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Industrial Valves Market:

Rise in collaboration of suppliers with third-party mobile laboratory valve repair service providers

Growing adoption of 3D printing for manufacturing complex valves

High utilization of steel valves across application industries

Rise in collaboration of suppliers with third-party mobile laboratory valve repair service providers:

In the industrial valves market, many suppliers outsource their maintenance to regional and local mobile laboratory valve repair service providers. This provides the buyers an instant resolution for any failures related to industrial valves.

Growing adoption of 3D printing for manufacturing complex valves:

In the recent years, 3D printing has found applications across a wide range of manufacturing process, especially in the manufacture of industrial valves. This enables the buyers to procure complex valves with optimum manufacturing precision.

High utilization of steel valves across application industries:

In industries such as oil and gas, mining, pharmaceutical, and power and energy, the valves are exposed to harsh operational conditions. Therefore, the buyers are shifting their preferences toward stainless-steel valves, owing to its durability.

