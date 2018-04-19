Technavio market research analysts forecast the global lipid nutrition market to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419006406/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global lipid nutrition market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio highlights the consolidation of nutraceutical markets as one of the key emerging trends driving the global lipid nutrition market. Globally, the adoption of supplements and dietary products have increased due to the health benefits provided by nutritional supplements. Several local and regional players have emerged in the market, owing to increased product adoption and the growing product demand, thus, leading to a highly fragmented market. This fragmented market provides opportunities to large market players to combine the market to procure increased revenue and profit margins.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing awareness about weight management as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global lipid nutrition market:

Growing awareness about weight management

Globally, obesity cases are increasing. Since 1980, the prevalence of obesity has more than doubled. In 2016, over 25% of adults, 18 years and older, were reported to be overweight. Of these, over 30% adults were obese. Countries such as the US has one of the highest prevalent cases of obesity.

During 2014-2016, it was observed that obesity prevalence has shifted from high-income countries to low and middle-income countries. Also, when compared to the rural population, the urban population is more affected by lifestyle diseases due to the higher accessibility to fast food, the practice of unhealthy lifestyles, and the lack of time for exercise.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for health and wellness, "The rising prevalence of obesity has increased the associated risk of other lifestyle diseases such as CVDs, musculoskeletal disorders, and some types of cancer. To decrease the health risks associated with obesity, lipid nutrition products are recommended. Some of the common lipid nutrition products taken to manage weight and balance cholesterol levels in the body are omega-3, omega-6, and MCT."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global lipid nutrition market segmentation

This market research report segments the global lipid nutrition market into the following products, including fatty acids and triglycerides and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Of the two major products, the fatty acids segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 88% of the market. The fatty acids segment accounted for the larger share of the market due to the increased availability of fatty acids supplements and high product adoption among users. This trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global lipid nutrition market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 40%. By 2022, the Americas is expected to continue dominating the market. APAC and EMEA are expected to witness positive growth in terms of market share.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419006406/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com