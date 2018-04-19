MEDISCA, the industry leader in providing high quality compounding solutions and services to pharmacists worldwide, announced today that it will host the first-ever World Congress of Compounding on October 27-28, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV. The conference is sponsored by MEDISCA and its global partners, MEDISCA Network and LP3 Network, and will feature renowned speakers from across the personalized healthcare industry.

"Through the World Congress of Compounding, MEDISCA is striving to create a conducive environment to exchange ideas, generate innovative solutions that improve the lives of patients, and promote growth within the personalized medicine industry," said Antonio Dos Santos, President of MEDISCA. "We are matching expertise with passion in a way that hasn't been done before."

As an international industry conference, the World Congress of Compounding will bring together top-level speakers, key health leaders, and decision makers. The event will present new business solutions and present opportunities for healthcare professionals around the world. Each session will promote comprehensive coverage of significant therapeutic plan research topics including Hormone Restoration Therapy, Pain Management, Veterinary Medicine and regulatory updates.

Daniel Kraft, M.D., Founder and Chair of Exponential Medicine (a program which studies the potential of new technologies in biomedicine and healthcare) will serve as the keynote speaker. With over 25 years of experience in clinical practice, biomedical research, and healthcare innovation, Dr. Kraft will explore the impact of rapidly developing technologies on the way we address major medical care challenges such as the aging population, the fragmentation of care, and the variation in clinical practice.

Additional featured speakers include: Aaron Lopez, Political Consultant, Political Capital; Christine Roussel, Assistant Director of Pharmacy at Doylestown Hospital; Franziska Scharpf, Owner of the compounding pharmacy Apotheke Scharpf in Sonthofen, Germany; Jeffery A. Johnson, Pharmacist and 30-year Veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces; Quinton Didyk, Pharmacist, Owner of The Compounding Pharmacy of Manitoba; Vanessa Pinheiro, Consultant for MEDISCA Network's Technical Support Services Department; Vassilios Papadopoulos, Dean of USC School of Pharmacy and Zahra Mehdizadeh Kashi, Founder CEO of Kashi Clinical Laboratories.

For more information about the World Congress of Compounding or to register visit www.compoundingcongress.com.

For more information about MEDISCA, please visit www.medisca.com.

