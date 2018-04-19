

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT) announced its Board has named Ynon Kreiz, a director since June 2017, as CEO effective April 26, 2018. Margo Georgiadis, who became Mattel's CEO in February 2017, has informed the Board of her decision to step down from her executive and Board roles to pursue a new opportunity in the technology sector.



Kreiz also will become Chairman of the Board, effective upon his election at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Kreiz succeeds Christopher Sinclair, the Executive Chairman and former CEO of Mattel.



Kreiz is the former Chairman and CEO of Maker Studios, Inc., a global digital media and content network company, which was acquired by The Walt Disney Company in 2014. He previously served as Chairman and CEO of Endemol Group. Earlier in his career, Kreiz co-founded and served as Chairman and CEO of Fox Kids Europe N.V.



