(WebFG News) - Western Australia based mining and metals company South32 upped its manganese production guidance on Thursday amid increased demand and prices for the mineral. South32's production guidance in Australia rose 6% from the three months ending March 31, while its South African operation was revised up 5% on the back of strong market demand and Australia Manganese's record operating performance. Strong commodity prices and a partial unwind of working capital delivered a $477m increase ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...