(WebFG News) - Financial services giant American Express reported a 31% increase in its first-quarter profits on Wednesday as a result of an impressive double-digit revenue growth. Amex's earnings of $1.60bn, or $1.86 on a per share basis, topped estimates on the Street, as did revenues thanks to higher cardmember spending and loan growth. Pre-tax income meanwhile rose 13% to $2.08bn. The New York City-based group saw revenues, net of interest expense, for the quarter gained 12% year-on-year to ...

