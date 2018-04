Lucara Diamond Corp.: Lucara 2018 First Quarter Results to Be Released Tuesday, May 8, 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") (TSX:LUC) (BOTSWANA:LUC) (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm:LUC) announces that it will be publishing its 2018 First Quarter results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, after the market close in North America.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at 6:00 a.m. Pacific, 9:00 a.m. Eastern, 2:00 p.m. UK, 3:00 p.m. CET.

Conference Call

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Conference ID:

3895074 / Lucara Diamond

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free Participant Dial-In North America: +1-844-892-6587

All International Participant Dial-In: +1-661-378-9938

Webcast

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/86dwsst9 (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/86dwsst9)

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lucara website www.lucaradiamond.com before the conference call.

Conference Replay

A replay of the telephone conference will be available two hours after the completion of the call until May 16, 2018.

Replay number (Toll Free North America): +1-855-859-2056

Replay number (International): +1-404-537-3406

The pass code for the replay is: 3895074

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas

CEO

About Lucara

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

About Clara

Clara Diamond Solutions (Clara), wholly owned by Lucara Diamond Corp, is a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger.

