Cantor Fitzgerald Expands into Power, Energy & Infrastructure Investment Banking with the Addition of Kevin Phillips and Hari Chandra

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. ("Cantor" or the "Firm"), a leading financial services company, today announced that Kevin Phillips and Hari Chandra have joined the Firm as the Global Co-Heads of Power, Energy & Infrastructure and will lead Cantor's team of Investment Banking professionals based in New York, London, Hong Kong and Dubai.

Mr. Anshu Jain, President of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., commented: "I am pleased to welcome Kevin and Hari to Cantor Fitzgerald. Together, they ran one of the industry's leading Power & Infrastructure franchises, with a seamlessly integrated coverage effort that connected clients and investors from all corners of the globe, and we look forward to their continued success at Cantor."

"Cantor Fitzgerald has succeeded in building one of the leading Healthcare Investment Banking businesses, and, under Kevin and Hari's leadership, it is now expanding its franchise into Power, Energy and Infrastructure," added Mr. Jain.

Messrs. Chandra and Phillips were the Joint Global Heads of Power, Renewables & Infrastructure at Jefferies LLC, and previously served together at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Lazard LLC.

About Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation has been a proven and resilient leader for over 65 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 7,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate finance and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 23 primary dealers authorized to trade U.S. government securities with The Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For more information, please visit http://www.cantor.com/.

Note to Editors: Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Anshu Jain, President, lead Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., the parent company of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

