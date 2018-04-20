CIVCO Radiotherapy Unveils New Patient Centric Solutions at ESTRO 37

CORALVILLE, Iowa, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVCO Radiotherapy, the leading global provider of high quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions, will exhibit several new solutions and collaborative partnerships at the European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology (ESTRO) Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

CIVCO's booth (#2100) will showcase recent partnerships with several mission compatible companies who deliver customized, tailored and innovative solutions that support clinicians and improve patient outcomes throughout the entire radiotherapy journey, from planning to post-treatment. "CIVCO is thrilled to be partnering with companies whose innovative solutions further our focus on improving the patient experience and outcomes worldwide," said Nat Geissel, president of CIVCO Radiotherapy.

CIVCO's newest partnerships include:

Dr. Elizabeth Chabner Thompson has partnered with CIVCO to offer the Chabner XRT Radiation Bra which provides optimal breast support, customization and reproducibility for patient setup. Just as importantly, the Chabner XRT Radiation Bra provides dignity and comfort for patients during treatment.

ESSEBI MEDICAL Srl , has partnered with CIVCO to be the exclusive global* provider of TOTIM Patient Cushions. TOTIM is a polyurethane foam cushion, available in different sizes for all body parts, and forms to the patient's anatomy to ensure reproducibility of position during all simulation, planning and treatment.

Stratpharma AG , who specializes in innovative topical medical products to improve post-procedure outcomes, has joined forces with CIVCO to distribute a novel, flexible wound dressing for the treatment of radiation dermatitis. CIVCO will be the exclusive U.S provider of the StrataXRT product.

Adaptiiv Medical Technologies Inc. (formerly 3D Bolus) specializes in commercializing software to design personalized 3D printed accessories used during radiotherapy to improve treatment accuracy and patient comfort. Adaptiiv has partnered with CIVCO for worldwide*** distribution of this disruptive technology.

Medical Precision BV has partnered with CIVCO to distribute (to CE approved countries) their innovative marking system that applies patient reference points exactly, easily and painlessly. These reference points for radiotherapy are applied in a shallow manner to the patient's upper dermis which results in less pain for the patient. The reference point(s) will either completely fade over time or can be removed easily with a permanent make-up laser.

CIVCO will also feature many innovative products including the Solstice Immobilization System**, providing corrective pitch capability and positioning flexibility with non-invasive, head and neck immobilization. Hand grips** and head thermoplastic attachment options for the Monarch Overhead Arm Positioner will be demonstrated to improve patient positioning and immobilization during breast setups. CIVCO's Universal Couchtop Long Extension is now available for use with IBA***, the market leader in proton therapy. Universal Couchtop contains no rails or junctions in the treatment area and is specifically designed to answer the demands of proton therapy and is compatible with major Linac and CT models.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit CIVCO at Booth #2100 during ESTRO 37 or visit www.CivcoRT.com.

*Currently not available in the United States

**Coming soon

***510k pending

About CIVCO Radiotherapy

CIVCO Radiotherapy has over 35 years' experience developing, manufacturing and providing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric solutions in radiotherapy. These solutions include: advanced patient immobilization and positioning hardware and consumables, fiducial markers, couchtops and overlays, software, patient care products and advanced 6DOF robotic patient positioning. Corporate information is available at www.CivcoRT.com.

