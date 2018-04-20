

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nest Labs, Inc. plans to launch a new initiative called The Power Project that will provided Nest E thermostats to lower income Americans.



'We're committed to installing one million energy- and money-saving thermostats in homes that need them most over the next five years by collaborating with energy companies, housing agencies like Fannie Mae, and non-profit organizations that are working to bring energy efficiency to everyone,' the company said in a press release.



'These organizations will receive special pricing on the Nest Thermostat E so they can be given to eligible households at little or no cost.'



According to Nest, one in five families spends 20 percent or more of their income on their energy bill, which can lead to a real struggle and hard decisions to low-income families.



Nest says on average, lower-income households spend three times as much to heat and cool their homes as the average family. Many of these homes are older and have inefficient HVAC systems, drafty windows, and poor insulation, making them even more expensive to heat and cool.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX