

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release consumer price data for March, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall nationwide CPI is expected to rise 1.1 percent on year, slowing from 1.5 percent in February. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food prices, is called higher by an annual 0.9 percent - slowing from 1.0 percent a month earlier.



Japan also will see February figures for its tertiary industry index, with forecasts suggesting a flat monthly reading following the 0.6 percent decline in January.



