

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The ten best high-performing airports in the US, according to rankings of Money.



MONEY's rankings are based on data compiled of 80 of the nation's top airports. The ratings took into account customer experience scores from J.D. Power, reader reviews from Travel + Leisure, on-time arrival rates, security delays, and traveler amenities such as shops and restaurants.



John Wayne Airport, Santa Ana, California, comes in at the top position. With 84.98% on-time arrivals it is one of the most favorite airport in the country. John Wayne served about 10.4 million passengers in 2017. It took top marks from J.D. Power ratings. The airport provides a number of amenities, including 24 restaurants and free Wi-Fi.



Portland International Airport, Portland, Oregon, comes in at second place with on-time arrivals of 84.46%. Indianapolis International Airport, Sacramento International Airport and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport round off the top five airports.



T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island was ranked as the sixth best airport in the country. Florida's Tampa International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport came in at 7, 8 and 9 positions, respectively. Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport finished the list at 10 position.



