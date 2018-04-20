

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 50 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,115-point plateau although it figures to head south on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower following uninspired earnings news and a fall in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourse were down - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index advanced 25.98 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 3,117.38 after trading between 3,090.29 and 3,127.44. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 10.80 points or 0.60 percent to end at 1,814.64.



Among the actives, Bank of China added 0.26 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.68 percent, Agricultural Bank of China gained 0.27 percent, China Construction Bank advanced 0.82 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.44 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 0.73 percent, China Life picked up 0.62 percent, Ping An Insurance climbed 1.53 percent and China Vanke perked 0.63 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved lower on Thursday after ending Wednesday's session mixed.



The Dow fell 83.18 points or 0.34 percent to 24,664.89, while the NASDAQ slid 57.18 points or 0.78 percent to 7,238.06 and the S&P lost 15.51 points or 0.57 percent to 2,693.13.



A negative reaction to earnings news paced the weakness on Wall Street as Procter & Gamble (PG) and Apple (AAPL) moved lower, while American Express (AXP) beat the street.



In economic news, the Labor Department saw a drop in first-time claims for jobless benefits last week. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said \manufacturing activity picked up steam in April. The Conference Board's index of leading economic indicators increased in line with estimates in March.



Crude oil futures pulled back Thursday after hitting multi-year highs, even as OPEC said that the global oil glut is all but gone. May oil settled lower by 18 cents or 0.3 percent at $68.29/bbl.



