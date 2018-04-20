

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Friday, tracking the negative lead from Wall Street and a stronger yen. Tech stocks are weak after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing forecast weaker than expected second-quarter revenues.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 70.23 points or 0.32 percent to 22,120.95, off a low of 22,076.63 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 1 percent and Sony is down 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is higher by 0.2 percent and Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical are losing almost 3 percent after Shire plc rejected the company's $60 billion takeover bid, citing low valuation.



Among tech stocks, Advantest is losing almost 4 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by more than 3 percent after tech giant Apple's key Asian chip partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing forecast weaker than expected second-quarter revenues.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is adding 0.6 percent, while Honda is edging up less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.6 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is down more than 1 percent after crude oil prices dipped overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Shiseido Co. is rising almost 4 percent, while Mitsui OSK Lines and Dai-ichi Life are higher by more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Screen Holdings is falling more than 6 percent, Shin-Etsu Chemical is losing almost 4 percent, Showa Denko is down almost 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will release consumer price data for March and February figures for its tertiary industry index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday following a negative reaction to news from some well-known companies. Shares of Procter & Gamble fell after the consumer products giant released its first-quarter results a day earlier than expected and said it is buying the consumer health business of Germany's Merck for about $4.2 billion. Apple also came under pressure after key Asian chip partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing forecast weaker than expected second-quarter revenues.



The Dow fell 83.18 points or 0.3 percent to 24,664.89, the Nasdaq slid 57.18 points or 0.8 percent to 7,238.06 and the S&P 500 dropped 15.51 points or 0.6 percent to 2,693.13.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both rose by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures pulled back Thursday after hitting multi-year highs, even as OPEC bragged that the global oil glut is all but gone. May WTI oil dipped $0.18 or about 0.3 percent to close at $68.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



