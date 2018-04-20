Lubrizol Presents Estane TPU and Other Innovations for Consumer, Industrial, Footwear and Electronics Applications at Chinaplas 2018

CLEVELAND, April 20, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces its Engineered Polymers business will be participating in Chinaplas 2018, held from April 24 - 27 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China.

Lubrizol will exhibit in booth 6.2-J47, showcasing Estane Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), the cornerstone of its Engineered Polymers portfolio, alongside other products and innovative applications for end-markets including industrial, sports and recreation and electronics. Advancing materials, elevating performance is the mission and passion of the Engineered Polymers business, focused on collaboration and customer success.

Pearlstick and Pearlbond Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) for Adhesives

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers highly versatile, easy-to-process polymers commercialized for the adhesives market, including the Pearlstick TPU brand for solvent-based adhesives, and Pearlbond TPU for hot melts adhesives (HMA), adhesive films and HMPUR (hot melt polyurethane reactive or reactive hot melt) adhesives.

At Chinaplas, Lubrizol will launch the Pearlbond 700 series (Pearlbond 701, 702 and 703), a novel product range for the hot melt adhesive market. This breakthrough thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) product range provides outstanding adhesion to both rigid and flexible substrates. Excellent bonding strength can be obtained with substrates such as cotton, nylon, polyester fibers and many others.

Also, this new offering stands out in terms of good wash (high temperature), chemical (dry cleaning) and hydrolytic resistance. The range can be applied in a multitude of demanding applications including Aerospace, Automotive, Apparel, Construction and Hose & Tube.

Stat-Rite and Carbo-Rite Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) for Electronics

As the leader in engineered static control solutions, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers provides the highest quality, permanent Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) materials for electronic applications. During Chinaplas, customers will be able to view a study of Lubrizol's broad portfolio of conductive and dissipative polymer products, marketed under the flagship brands of Stat-Rite and Carbo-Rite. The product range is available with a variety of host polymers, fillers, and forms, tailored to customer requirements.

In consumer electronics, Lubrizol also delivers a valuable portfolio of innovative polymer solutions to improve the performance and aesthetics of mobile devices, wearables, electronic wire and cables, and other devices. The new Estane SKN series is a range of low blooming and high transparency polyester-based TPU that provides superior aesthetics, impact protection and processability, engineered specifically for phone case, mobile and electronics device customers.

Estane TRX, BounCell-X and Pearlthane ECO Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) for Footwear

At Chinaplas, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers will showcase its innovative product lineup of polymer solutions for the footwear market including: Estane TRX TPU, an innovative rubber alternative for footwear outsoles that combines the benefits of rubber-like traction with the improved processing possible through the thermoplastic injection molding process; BounCell-X TPU, the high performance TPU foam technology for resilient footwear cushioning and rebound; Pearlbond TPU, solvent-free TPU hot melt adhesive technology for component assembly; and Pearlthane ECO* TPU, renewable-source based (non-food competing) TPU for footwear components.

Lubrizol collaborates with customers to understand unmet market needs and develop tailored solutions to advance footwear technology. With footwear relevant innovations covering upper, cushion, outsole and assembly process, Lubrizol is a total footwear solutions provider focused on enhancing automation, performance and sustainability across the industry.

For more information on Lubrizol's innovative TPU solutions, stop by Booth 6.2-J47, April 24 - 27; contact Lubrizol Engineered Polymers by email at engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:tracy.tang@lubrizol.com) or visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers).

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.





Media Contacts

Michael Priola

+1 216 447-5697

The Lubrizol Corporation

Tracy Tang

+86 21 3886-0422

Web Sites

www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers)

www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)

