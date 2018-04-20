

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary industry activity showed no variations in February, in line with expectations, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Friday.



On a monthly basis, the tertiary industry activity index remained flat in February after a 0.4 percent decrease in January.



Among the individual components of the survey, activity was up for transportation industry, postal service, finance industry, insurance industry, business related services, medical care, electricity, gas, heat supply, water supply industry, retail trade and item rental business.



Meanwhile, activity was down for wholesale trade, information and communication industry, real estate business and lifestyle-related services.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index rose at a slower rate of 0.8 percent in February, following a 1.4 percent gain in January.



