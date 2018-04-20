Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Change of the liquidity contract 20-Apr-2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.: Change of the liquidity contract Aubagne, France | April 20, 2018 Review of the end of the liquidity contract concluded with GILBERT DUPONT SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH and GILBERT DUPONT terminated the liquidity contract concluded on November 3, 2017. This termination took effect on April 19, 2018, after market close. As of April 19, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account: - Number of shares: 432 - Liquidity account cash balance: EUR 613,104.61 Conclusion of a new liquidity contract with GILBERT DUPONT Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Gilbert Dupont signed on April 17, 2018, a new liquidity contract in compliance with the AMAFI charter which will be effective on April 20 before market opening. For the implementation of the new contract, the following assets appear on the liquidity account: - Liquidity account cash balance: EUR 650,000 It is reiterated that, at the yearly review of 31 December 2017, the following resources were in the liquidity account: - Number of shares: 2,178 - Liquidity account cash balance: EUR 475,474.10 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international supplier of products and services that enable the biopharmaceutical industry to develop and manufacture drugs safely and efficiently. As a total solutions provider, Sartorius Stedim Biotech offers a portfolio covering nearly all steps of biopharmaceutical manufacture. The company focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. In 2017, the company employed approx. 5,100 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,081.0 million euros. Contact Petra Kirchhoff, Vice President of Corporate Communications Phone: +49(0)551.308.1686 | petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: CHANGE OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WWKRTGMKXI [1] Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM AMF Category: Information relating to the liquidity contract End of Announcement EQS News Service 676767 20-Apr-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=92e2746d75382cf995a1b8fa7a9fd078&application_id=676767&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

