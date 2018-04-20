

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish telecom company Telia Co. (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income from continuing operations declined to 2.35 billion Swedish kronor from 2.46 billion kronor in the same quarter last year.



Telia also said that it plans to buy back shares for an annual amount of 5 billion kronor over the coming three-year period, totaling 15 billion Swedish kronor. The reason is to return excess cash to shareholders and is a continued effort to optimize the capital structure of the company. Combined with the recently approved ordinary dividend of 2.30 kronor per share, the pro forma annual total shareholder remuneration will equal 3.45 kronor per share.



Total net loss attributable to the owners of the parent for the first-quarter was 710 million kronor or 0.16 kronor per share, compared to a net income of 6.89 billion kronor or 1.59 kronor per share in the previous year.



Net loss from discontinued operations was 2.95 billion kronor, compared to net income of 4.60 billion kronor, mainly due to the disposals of Azercell and Geocell (resulting in capital losses and lower net income contribution) and an impairment charge related to Ucell. The devaluation in Uzbekistan in the third quarter 2017 had also a negative impact on the first quarter 2018, while the first quarter 2017 included a positive effect from the adjustment of the provision regarding the Uzbekistan investigations.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 4.2 percent in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals. In reported currency, adjusted EBITDA rose 7.4 percent to 6.50 billion kronor from the previous year, due to organic growth, positive net impact from acquisitions and disposals and foreign exchange rate impact.



Net sales in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals, increased 0.2 percent. In reported currency, net sales rose 3.2 percent to 19.85 billion kronor from last year's 19.23 billion kronor. Service revenues in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals, decreased 0.9 percent.



For 2018, Free cash flow from continuing operations, excluding licenses and spectrum fees and dividends from associated companies, is expected to be above last year's level (SEK 9.7 billion). This operational free cash flow together with decided dividends from associated companies should cover a dividend around the 2017 level. Previously: 'around the same level as in 2017'.



Adjusted EBITDA in continuing operations, based on current structure, in local currencies, excluding future acquisitions and disposals, is still expected to be in line with or slightly above the 2017 level of 25.2 billion kronor.



