20.04.2018 | 07:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Statoil ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Statoil ASA (OSE: STL, NYSE: STO) will be held on 15 May 2018 at 17:00 (CET) at Statoil Business Center, Forusbeen 50, 4035 Stavanger, Norway.

Notice of the annual general meeting is attached hereto.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Notice of annual general meeting in Statoil ASA including appendices (http://hugin.info/132799/R/2185802/844817.pdf)


Source: Statoil via Globenewswire

