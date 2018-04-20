

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported new analyses from the Phase III EXPAND study of oral, once-daily siponimod (BAF312) in patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. In pre-specified statistical analyses, treatment with siponimod consistently reduced the risk of confirmed disability progression in SPMS patients, with and without relapses. The new post-hoc analyses using more accurate methods to estimate the treatment effect on disability progression, now substantiate that the risk reduction with siponimod is largely disassociated from relapses. Siponimod also showed a significant benefit on cognitive processing speed.



Danny Bar-Zohar, Global Head Neuroscience Development, Novartis, said: 'The advanced models used in the new analyses help us to better understand the relationship between relapses and disability and the effect of siponimod on these parameters. We are encouraged by these latest findings, which further solidify the clinical evidence for siponimod as a potential new, much needed treatment option for SPMS.'



Novartis has initiated the submission of siponimod for US approval in SPMS in the first half of 2018. The company said the filing for EU approval is planned to follow later in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX