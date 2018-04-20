ACACIA MINING PLC - Result of AGM

20 April 2018

Acacia Mining plc ("Acacia" or the "Company")

Registration number 7123187

Results of voting at 2018 annual general meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Acacia was held on 19 April 2018. As at the date of the annual general meeting, the total number of issued Ordinary Shares was 410,085,499. Therefore, the total number of votes exercisable at the meeting was 410,085,499. The full text of the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting was set out in the notice of annual general meeting dated 14 March 2018.

All resolutions at the meeting were put to Acacia's shareholders on a poll. The final voting figures of the poll as certified by the scrutineers, Computershare Investor Services PLC, were as follows:

Total votes cast For (*) % Against (*) % Vote withheld (**)

Ordinary Resolutions 1 Approval of the audited annual accounts for the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2017, together with the Directors' Report and the Auditors' Reports. 370,396,745 370,089,235 99.92 307,510 0.08 0 2 Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report (other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy) for the financial year ended 31 December 2017. 369,799,726 300,675,151 81.31 69,124,575 18.69 597,019 3 Election of Kelvin Dushnisky as a Director (non-executive) of the Company. 370,394,500 365,256,406 98.61 5,138,094 1.39 2,244 4 Election of Peter Geleta as a Director (executive) of the Company. 370,394,684 369,242,183 99.69 1,152,501 0.31 2,061 5 Election of Rachel English as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company. 370,394,683 348,190,364 94.01 22,204,319 5.99 2,061 6 Election of Andre Falzon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company. 370,394,684 369,158,090 99.67 1,236,594 0.33 2,061 7 Election of Michael Kenyon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company. 370,394,683 345,108,597 93.17 25,286,086 6.83 2,061 8 Election of Steve Lucas as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company. 370,394,683 348,151,764 93.99 22,242,919 6.01 2,061 9 Election of Stephen Galbraith as a Director (non-executive) of the Company. 370,394,684 369,160,168 99.67 1,234,516 0.33 2,061 10 Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company (the "Auditors") to hold office until the conclusion of the next general meeting of the Company at which the accounts are laid before the Company. 370,365,340 369,262,453 99.70 1,102,887 0.30 31,404 11 Grant of authorisation to the audit committee of the Company to agree the remuneration of the Auditors. 370,392,133 370,305,174 99.98 86,959 0.02 4,612 12 Grant of authority to the Directors, generally and unconditionally pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to exercise all powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company or to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of £13,532,821, and up to a further nominal amount of £13,532,821 in connection with a rights issue, provided that this authority shall expire on the date of the Company's next annual general meeting or 28 June 2019, whichever is earlier. 370,391,950 369,722,368 99.82 669,582 0.18 4,795

Special resolutions 13 Grant of authority to the Directors of the Company pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Act to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the Act) wholly for cash as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not apply (a) in connection with a pre-emptive offer or rights issue or (b) otherwise up to an aggregate nominal value of £2,050,427. This authority shall expire when the authority to allot referred to above expires. 370,393,569 369,938,328 99.88 455,241 0.12 3,176 14 In addition to resolution 13 above, grant of authority to the Directors of the Company pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Act to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the Act) for cash as if Section 561 of the Act did not apply provided that this power is (a) limited to allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value of £2,050,427 and (b) used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the power is to be exercised within six months after the date of the original transaction) a transaction which the Directors determine to be an acquisition or other capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights. This authority shall expire when the authority to allot referred to above expires. 370,393,568 369,848,873 99.85 544,695 0.15 3,176 15 Grant of authority to the Company for the purpose of Section 701 of the Act to make market purchases (as defined in Section 693(4) of that Act) of Ordinary Shares each in the capital of the Company, subject to satisfying certain conditions and provided that the authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Company's next annual general meeting, or 28 June 2019, whichever is earlier. 370,311,588 369,803,892 99.86 507,696 0.14 85,156 16 Grant of authority to the Company to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 370,394,802 360,942,493 97.45 9,452,309 2.55 1,943



VOTES OF INDEPEDNDENT SHAREHOLDERS (EXCLUDING THE VOTING INTERESTS OF BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION AND ITS ASSOCIATES AS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER) ON THE RESOLUTIONS FOR THE ELECTION OF THE INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Ordinary resolutions: Total votes cast For (*) % Against (*) % Vote withheld (**) 5 Election of Rachel English as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company. 108,147,733 85,943,414 79.47 22,204,319 20.53 2,061 6 Election of Andre Falzon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company. 108,147,733 106,911,140 98.86 1,236,594 1.14 2,061 7 Election of Michael Kenyon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company. 108,147,733 82,861,647 76.62 25,286,086 23.38 2,061 8 Election of Steve Lucas as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company. 108,147,733 85,904,814 79.43 22,242,919 20.57 2,061

(*) Includes discretionary votes

(**) A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.

