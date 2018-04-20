

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence improved marginally in April, while spending growth accelerated, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The consumer sentiment came in at 25 in April versus 24 in the preceding month.



In April, the opinion about the economic climate was slightly more positive, while willingness to buy increased a fraction.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that consumer spending growth improved to 2.6 percent in February from 0.8 percent in January.



The acceleration was mainly because consumers consumed much more gas in February than a year earlier.



