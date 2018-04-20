Atlas Mara Limited announces Notice of Annual Results

2017 FY Results Release Date and Conference Call Details
TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2018 / Atlas Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA) ("Atlas Mara", or "the Company"), the sub-Saharan Africa financial services group, will be releasing its Full Year 2017 results on 24 April 2018. In connection with the publication of its results the Company will be holding a conference call for investors at 10am EST / 3pm BST on 24 April 2018. Details for the conference call are below.
Conference Call Details:
United States: +1 (631) 913 1422
United Kingdom: +44 3333000804
Participant PIN Code: 62857582#
Date: Tuesday, 24 April 2018
Start time: 10am EST / 3pm BST
Contacts
Investors
Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330
Media
Teneo Blue Rubicon, +44 (0)207 4203142
Anthony Silverman
About Atlas Mara
Atlas Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.