

20 April 2018



Crossword Cybersecurity plc Issue of new shares



Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (NEX:CCS, 'Crossword' or the 'Company'), the technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector, announces that 6,666 options, under the Company's Enterprise Management Incentive Scheme, have been exercised.



The options were exercisable at £1.90 per share and therefore consideration of £12,665.40 has been received and 6,666 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each have been issued.



Following this issue of shares, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 3,990,074 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each with voting rights in the Company. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in the interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



About Crossword



Crossword is a technology transfer company specialising in cyber security. Crossword works with universities who undertake advanced cyber security research in order to take their research through productisation to market.



Further information, please contact:



Tom Ilube CEO, Crossword Cybersecurity Tel: +44 (0) 20 8973 2350 Email: info@crosswordcybersecurity.com



NEX Corporate Advisor Nick Michaels and Jon Isaacs, Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited www.alfredhenry.com Tel: +44 (0)203 772 0021



NEX Corporate Broker Claire Louise Noyce - CEO, Hybridan LLP Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com



- Ends -



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Crossword Cybersecurity Plc via GlobeNewswire



BYX0M86R6



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX