

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) reported first-quarter revenue of 3.11 billion pounds, a proforma growth of 3% (up 2% LFL). Proforma and LFL growth were both volume-led (up 3%). Mead Johnson Nutrition performance continues to progress well with proforma growth of 6% for first quarter.



Rakesh Kapoor, CEO, said: 'On a geographic basis we saw a strong performance from North America, which grew 6% (LFL) in the quarter behind broad-based growth across our brand portfolio and a good flu season. China and India continue to perform well. Macro issues continue to persist in the Middle East and Russia.'



The Group said it is on track to achieve fiscal 2018 net revenue growth target of 13%-14% total revenue growth at constant rates (which implies a LFL growth in the range of 2-3%).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX