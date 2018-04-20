

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer price inflation accelerated for the first time in six months in March, though marginally, figures from Destatis showed Friday.



Producer price inflation rose to 1.9 percent in March from February's 14-month low of 1.8 percent. The rate was forecast to increase to 2.0 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices were 1.7 percent higher than last year and they gained 0.1 percent from the previous month.



Intermediate goods were 2.3 percent more expensive in March than a year ago.



The price index for energy grew 2.4 percent and those of consumer goods climbed by 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent from February, when it dropped by 0.1 percent. Prices were expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX