Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-04-20 / 08:13 *PRESS RELEASE* *NFON AG expands sales in Austria and wins the Municipality of St. Pölten * *- NFON AG subsidiary in Austria expands sales* *- More than 500 extensions for the Lower Austria Municipality* *Munich, 20 April 2018.* *Focus on growth* - NFON AG, the only pan-European cloud PBX provider, expands its sales team in the Austrian subsidiary and creates two new key positions. Joachim Fischer joins the sales team in the newly created position of Head of Partner Management AT & CEE and Gerhard Bader as Account Manager. Richard Proidl is now responsible for Direct Sales. César Flores Rodríguez, Chief Sales Officer, NFON AG: "_The expansion of the Austrian sales team is proof of our success in the region on the one hand, and on the other hand it also lays the foundation for the next development step of NFON in Austria and underlines our claim to become the number one in Europe_." *Cloud is trust* - The NFON telephone system from the cloud is part of the core business of NFON AG and its subsidiaries. In addition, premium solutions such as MiFIDII-compliant voice recording, call center and hospitality solutions are available to meet growing customer needs. All NFON services are operated via redundant high-performance data centers in Germany. NFON meets the highest requirements for reliability, security and data protection. In Austria, well-known customers such as shpock, paysafecard, Vienna House, Count IT, Ruefa Reisen and Falkensteiner Hotels & Residences trust the telephone system from the cloud. Markus Krammer, Vice President Products & New Business, NFON AG: "_NFON with its more than 150 features helps companies of all sizes and industries to optimize their communication processes._" One of the latest Austrian customers is the Municipality of St. Pölten, the capital of Lower Austria. For the ninth largest Municipality in Austria, reliable support and no additional costs for updates and services are important. "_Location independence, user-friendliness, scalability and simplicity_" are decisive reasons for Gerald Schindler, Head of the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications of St. Pölten, for the change: "_With NFON we can implement the extensive functionality of the previous telecommunications solution, while at the same time saving operating costs at optimum scalability._" More than 500 extensions are operated by NFON for the Municipality of St. Pölten. *The new freedom* - NFON is the new freedom of business communication. NFON AG offers customized, intuitive solutions for modern communication needs of companies in currently 13 countries. Hans Szymanski, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, NFON AG: "_Our impressive growth in recent years underlines the attractiveness of the product and the strength of our business model. The structural change in Europe towards cloud-based telephony solutions is also permanently changing the market for business communication. The expansion of our sales team in St. Pölten is proof of the growing demand for telephone systems from the cloud in Austria._" *About NFON AG* Headquartered in Munich, NFON AG is the only pan-European cloud PBX provider - counting more than 15,000 companies across 13 European countries as customers. NFON, the cloud telephone system, offers over 150 functions as well as a seamless integration of premium solutions. With our intuitive communications solutions, we enable European companies to improve their work a little, every single day. NFON is the new freedom of business communication. www.nfon.com [1] *Media contacts* NFON AG Thorsten Wehner Vice President Public Relations +49 89 45 300-121 thorsten.wehner@nfon.com 100zehn GmbH Timm Caspari +49 89 55 27 06 20 nfon@100zehn.de NFON UK Ltd. Claire Jones Jones Consulting (UK) Ltd +44 (0) 7826 528900 claire.jones@jonesconsulting.co.uk End of Media Release Issuer: NFON AG Key word(s): Information technology 2018-04-20 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 676815 2018-04-20 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b9146a1c85af320eba32b3e87cae1e9&application_id=676815&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2018 02:13 ET (06:13 GMT)