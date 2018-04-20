

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail Plc (RMG.L) announced that its Board and Moya Greene have agreed that she will retire in September 2018. Rico Back will assume the role of Group CEO and join the Board on 1 June 2018. Rico has been a senior Royal Mail Group executive and CEO of the Group's major European subsidiary, General Logistics Systems (GLS), for 18 years. He was a founding member of German Parcel in 1989, which Royal Mail acquired in 1999.



Sue Whalley will become Chief Executive Officer of Post and Parcels, Royal Mail UK, which consists of all the revenue and operations in the UK, other than Parcelforce Worldwide and Royal Mail International. Sue will join the Board on 1 June 2018 and will play a key role in representing the company in the UK.



Moya Greene will step down from the Board on 19 July 2018, the date of the company's AGM. She will not be standing for re-election at the AGM. Rico and Sue will stand for election at the company's AGM on 19 July 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX