

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) announced that Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director Andrew Derodra has decided to leave the Group to take the finance chief position at Unilabs, the private equity owned leader in medical diagnostics.



Andrew will remain in his position at Vectura and on the Board until the end of July in order to ensure a smooth transition process.



Vectura noted that search for Derodra' replacement is underway and will provide an update on his successor in due course.



