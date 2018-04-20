The Acting CEO Mattias Carlsson is Appointed as the CEO for TF Bank

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors at TF Bank has appointed Mattias Carlsson as a new CEO for TF Bank. Mattias Carlsson, has been working at TF Bank for almost 10 years, under which he took the post of CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Directors and has become since November 2017 the acting CEO of the bank.

- Mattias Carlsson has been an important member of the working team of TF bank throughout his years of service at TF Bank. We at the Board of Directors are convinced that Mattias Carlsson is the right person for this post to lead the daily operational activities for our growth journey, says the acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of TF Bank Bertil Larsson.

Mattias Carlsson has long experience in banking activities where he among other different posts worked at SEB before he became the CEO for TF Bank in year 2009. Mattias Carlsson was the CEO of the bank until year 2015 and then became the Chairman of the Board of Directors when TF Bank initiated the preparation process for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm in June 2016. Mattias has a broad experience in strategic planning, business development on product and customer level.

- I am looking forward to continue managing the operational activities - along with the competent staff of the bank - at this exceptional phase of growth the bank is currently going through. We will continue strengthening our market positioning in northern Europe through expanding and diversifying our two segments of business aiming to increase the value for our shareholders, says TF bank's newly appointed CEO Mattias Carlsson.

An interview with Mattias Carlsson is attached to this press release.

For more information you may contact:

Bertil Larsson

Acting Chairman of the Board

+46(0)70-573-13-00

Mikael Meomuttel

CFO and Head of Investor Relations

+46(0)70-626-95-33

About TF Bank

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services through its proprietary IT-platform with a high degree of automation. The company's IT platform is designed for scalability and adaptation to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities with consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia and Latvia through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. The business is divided into two segments: Consumer Lending and Ecommerce Solutions.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/the-acting-ceo-mattias-carlsson-is-appointed-as-the-ceo-for-tf-bank,c2500542

The following files are available for download: