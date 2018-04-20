

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer price inflation accelerated in March after easing in the previous month, data from Statistics Estonia showed Friday.



Producer prices climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 2.6 percent rise in February.



The price index for the manufacturing sector grew 1.5 percent annually in March and those in the utility sector surged by 26.8 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying prices dropped 4.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer price went up 0.2 percent in March.



Data also showed that import prices rose 1.9 percent in March from a year ago. Compared to previous month, they increased 0.2 percent.



Export prices rose 1.5 percent yearly and by 0.4 percent monthly in March.



