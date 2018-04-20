Research Affiliates expands European presence as Vitali Kalesnik, PhD, Partner and Head of Equity Research, moves to London

Research Affiliates announces today that Vitali Kalesnik, PhD, Partner and Head of Equity Research, has relocated to London where he will join the European team.

Dr. Kalesnik will concentrate on developing a European research agenda and supporting the firm's business relationships in the region. Concurrently, he will continue to perform his duties as head of equity research and will remain integral to equity-related initiatives emanating from the firm's Newport Beach, California, headquarters.

"Focusing on factor investing, smart beta, and asset allocation, Vitali has been a key part of the Research Affiliates team for more than 12 years," said Rob Arnott, Chairman and CEO of Research Affiliates. "He brings with him a deep understanding of our research, values, and culture. This makes Vitali an excellent representative of Research Affiliates as we strive to deepen our dialogue with the European investment community."

Lillian Wu, vice president in Product Management, has also moved to London. She will be contributing to Research Affiliates' European business strategy and local outreach. Ms. Wu will also develop investment insights supporting the firm's European research agenda.

With both Dr. Kalesnik and Ms. Wu relocating, Research Affiliates aims to create a more meaningful and timely feedback loop between its relationship management, research and product development efforts, and the needs of European investors. Their being based in London will also facilitate more frequent in-person dialogue between Research Affiliates and asset owners, consultants, and partners.

"There is definitely a lot of room for growth. I look forward to helping increase our presence in the region and to making sure our research and insights are impactful to a European audience," said Dr. Kalesnik.

Dr. Kalesnik earned his PhD in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, where he was a winner of the UCLA Graduate Division Fellowship for the years 2001-2005. Articles he has co-authored with others have been recognized with two Graham and Dodd Scroll Awards, a Financial Analysts Journal Readers' Choice Award, a William F. Sharpe Indexing Achievement Award, and a Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Award. He speaks fluent English, Russian, and French.

About Research Affiliates

Research Affiliates, LLC, is a global leader in smart beta and asset allocation. Founded in 2002 and based in Newport Beach, California, Research Affiliates is dedicated to creating value for investors and seeking to have a profound impact on the global investment community through its insights and products. The firm's investment strategies are built on a strong research base and are led by Rob Arnott and Chris Brightman. Research Affiliates delivers solutions in partnership with some of the world's leading financial institutions through their offerings of mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, and/or commingled accounts. As of December 31, 2017, about $205 billion in assets are managed worldwide using investment strategies developed by Research Affiliates.

