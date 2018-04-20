

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 19-April-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,592,326.99 12.0821



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 34,140,846.29 16.8833



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,612,182.82 21.025



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,647,444.13 19.6474



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 19/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,575,004.08 11.15



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 10100000 USD 113,111,626.94 11.1992



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 49,337,732.93 13.2273



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 440,376.40 14.6743



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 566,246.64 16.7514



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,374,854.19 16.9634



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,858,815.27 11.2871



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3139000 USD 55,504,419.84 17.6822



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2538464 USD 49,700,496.40 19.579



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3189068 EUR 57,716,226.22 18.0981



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 749240 EUR 11,504,345.97 15.3547



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 19/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,066,907.93 15.642



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 673192 EUR 11,455,523.97 17.0167



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 874,847.63 19.0665



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,156,737.07 16.9232



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 16,931,459.92 10.7979



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 301,008.37 19.0079



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 19/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,184,592.72 20.6094



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,645,138.09 21.1169



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 19/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,867,098.56 18.8006



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,182,975.37 18.7999



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 19/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,251,072.09 13.7508



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,276,792.88 19.5336



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,842,523.32 16.7838



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,993,421.00 11.3081



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 58,146,904.56 20.8887



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11525169 USD 194,275,739.62 16.8566



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 757716 USD 13,776,326.62 18.1814



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,616,258.22 5.4955



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1701445 USD 31,697,956.36 18.63



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 394,687.90 15.9322



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,279,890.98 14.2161



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 408,180.72 18.0691



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 19/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 49,686.15 20.8765



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 598320 USD 12,769,814.03 21.3428



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 13,038,616.31 20.0594



