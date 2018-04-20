Gofore Oyj: Gofore Plc: 2M-IT selects Gofore Plc as its framework supplier

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 20 APRIL 2018 AT 10:00 EET

2M-IT selects Gofore Plc as its framework supplier

2M-IT has selected Gofore Plc as its framework supplier in three areas: project managers, project management and mobile development. The competitive bidding pertained to the framework arrangement to meet the needs of 2M-IT Oy, a company established on 1 March 2018. 2M-IT was created in the merger of preceding companies Medi-IT Oy and Medbit Oy. The framework agreement will remain in effect for a fixed period of two years, after which it can be extended for a maximum of another two years.

"At Gofore, we are extremely excited for this framework agreement. The health and social services reform and digitalisation provide great opportunities for developing solutions and creating entirely new health care services in a manner that focuses on people," says Stefan Baggström, Business Manager of Health and Wellbeing at Gofore.

Serving the largest publicly-owned ICT company in the health and social welfare sector

Finland's largest publicly-owned health and social welfare company was born through the merger of Medbit and Medi-IT. In the regional government reform, 2M-IT will serve both the regions and the service providers, such as health care districts. 2M-IT's customer base will include 11 of the new regions. The company's turnover exceeds MEUR 80, and it employs 415 people.

"We can now serve all of 2M-IT's customers, including the former customers of Medbit and Medi-IT," Baggström says.

Three suppliers were selected for the three specialised areas - Gofore Plc was included in all areas.

The new company 2M-IT began its operations on 1 March 2018. Previously, Hyvis-ICT merged with the parent company Medi-IT on 1 January 2018. The subsidiary merger paved the way for the merging of Medi-IT Oy and Medbit Oy.

Further enquiries:

Stefan Baggström, Business Manager, Health and Wellbeing, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 50 581 6919

stefan.baggstrom@gofore.com (mailto:stefan.baggstrom@gofore.com)

Timur Kärki, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 828 5886

timur.karki@gofore.com (mailto:timur.karki@gofore.com)

