Der betreuende Spezialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:

The specialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) issued the following indicative quote:



Emittent/Issuer SERVICEWARE SE

ISIN: DE000A2G8X31

WKN: A2G8X3

Kuerzel/mnemonic: SJJ

Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (23,50/25,50)