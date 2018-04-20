Der betreuende Spezialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer SERVICEWARE SE
ISIN: DE000A2G8X31
WKN: A2G8X3
Kuerzel/mnemonic: SJJ
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (23,50/25,50)
