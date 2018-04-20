sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 574 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,90 Euro		+24,90
0,00 %
WKN: A2G8X3 ISIN: DE000A2G8X31 Ticker-Symbol: SJJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
SERVICEWARE SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SERVICEWARE SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,505
24,58
10:43
24,54
24,625
10:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SERVICEWARE SE
SERVICEWARE SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SERVICEWARE SE24,900,00 %